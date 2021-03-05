The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) said it has set N5.9 trillion revenue target for 2021.

Executive Chairman of the agency, Mohammed Nami, announced the target on Thursday while defending the service’s 2021 budget before the house of representatives committee on finance.

Mr Nami said the service generated N4.9 trillion in 2020 despite the nationwide lockdown occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The tax boss said N289 billion of the proposed budget has been earmarked for the operations of the service in 2021.

He announced that the service would not be recruiting new employees in 2021, adding that 60 percent of its workforce had been staying at home since the pandemic began.

Mr Nami explained that strategies have been put in place to enable electronic tax collection so as to enhance compliance with COVID-19 safety protocol adding that the FIRS would also deepen synergy with its state counterparts to generate more revenue for the country.