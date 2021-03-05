The police in Ekiti State have confirmed the killing of a 45-year-old woman, Mrs Motunrayo Olajide, inside her house in Ado Ekiti, the state capital by yet to be identified persons.

The Police Public Relations Officer for the Ekiti State Police Command, Sunday Abutu, said on Friday that the law enforcement agencies had not arrested anyone yet in connection with the incident.

The mother of three was allegedly killed at her residence on 2nd Avenue, Aseye Street, Nova, Adebayo area of Ado Ekiti metropolis on Monday.

Abutu said, “The woman was stabbed with a sharp object in her neck, which pierced the skin and created a deep cut that led to her bleeding to death.

“Police detectives have launched serious investigations into the matter to unravel those behind the dastardly act.

“The remains of the woman have been deposited in the morgue while the investigations continue. We are awaiting the outcome of the autopsy that would be performed by experts to guide us in determining the true cause of the woman’s death.

“We appeal to residents and neighbours of the deceased who have relevant information that can help our investigation to feel free to provide such,” the police spokesperson said.

Sources said the woman was discovered dead in the pool of her blood about 4.50 pm on Monday when the deceased’s 11-year-old daughter returned from school and met her mother’s lifeless body on the floor.

The source, who said that the daughter, upon discovery, raised the alarm to other neighbours, said, “The killers seized the opportunity that the woman was always at home to strike and killed her.

“When we rushed there, we saw her in the pool of blood with a deep cut in her neck. The landlords in the area quickly ran to the police station to report the matter,” the source said.