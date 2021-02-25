Properties worth millions of naira were destroyed when a residential building was razed down on Oyemekun Road, Akure, the Ondo State capital on Wednesday.

It was gathered that the inferno might have been caused by power surge in one of the rooms in the building.

Some of the items destroyed are televisions, refrigerators, clothes, household appliances and furniture, among others.

The victims are calling on the Ondo State Government and the National Emergency Management Agency to

come to their rescue.

They said this will assist them in cushioning the effects of the fire.