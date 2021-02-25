A Federal high court Abuja has denied bail to the former chairman of the defunct pension reform task team Abdulrasheed Maina.

Trial judge, Justice Okon Abang ruling on the application for bail filed by the defendant held that bail is at the discretion of the court, the court can either grant or refuse the defendant bail whether he had jumped bail or not.

Justice Abang noted that the court is enjoined to exercise its discretion judicially and judiciously with the particulars and facts of each case placed before it.

The court took a risk by admitting the defendant to bail the first time, the court is not incline to take such risk the second time.

The defendant is not only a potential flight risk but a proven flight risk.

The medical report attached by the defendant in support of his application does not show that he needs the urgent attention of a doctor or it’s an emergency.

In another ruling the court also refused to vacate its order made on 18th November 2020, which states that the trial can go on in absence of the defendant.

The court held, that the decision was made with the consent of the defendants former counsel and that decision can not be appealed without the leave of the court.

There are no facts in support of the relief, in an affidavits of 27 paragraphs there are no deposition for the court to consider, if it will vacate the order or not.

Matter adjourned to 1st March for defendant to open his defense.

