A factory ( located in Gwazunu Suleja B Division road, Abuja, has been razed down by fire in the early hours of Thursday.
The fire started at about 3.am but the effort of first responders was not enough to stop it from destroying equipment at the nylon manufacturing factory.
Fire razes nylon manufacturing factory at Gwazunu Suleja B Division road, Abuja.
Reports say the fire started at about 3am and efforts of first responders was not enough to stop it from destroying equipment. pic.twitter.com/kAXAnkQowQ
— TVC News (@tvcnewsng) March 18, 2021Advertisement