Fire Near Relief Market, Onitsha, Market And Other Buildings At Risk

Onitsha relief market is presently on fire. The cause of the inferno is yet unknown but the magnitude of the fire have left fire fighters with little or no chance as the fire kept building.

Heard it has extended to coke market and presently heading towards okpoko police station.

Although, the residents could not ascertain the cause of the fire but distances it from the speculated alleged bomb scare but attributed it to a mere petroleum tanker explosion

Efforts to speak with the police public relations officer DSP Tochukwu Ikenga was abortive as he is yet to respond to our calls.

Fire service personnel have arrived the venue, in trying to put out the fire