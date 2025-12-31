Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa State has called on leaders at all levels to serve the people with dedication, resilience, and humility to create a meaningful impact on society....

The governor made this appeal during an award ceremony held in honor of the Executive Secretary of the Petroleum Technology Development Fund (PTDF), Ahmed Galadima Aminu.

Governor Fintiri emphasized the importance of leaders continually reflecting on their responsibilities and remaining committed to excellence in service delivery for the development of Adamawa State and Nigeria as a whole.

He described the celebrant as a non-tribalized leader of high calibre who has consistently demonstrated outstanding commitment to national service without religious or ethnic bias.

Earlier, the Chairman of the occasion, Ambassador Hassan Adamu, the Wakili Adamawa, praised Alhaji Ahmed Galadima Aminu as a man of unwavering integrity whose dedication to public service serves as a role model, particularly for the youth in Adamawa State and the North-East.

He also commended the organizers for recognizing merit and service, noting that the celebrant approaches leadership with seriousness and a strong sense of responsibility.

Speaking on behalf of the organizers, the Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Public Speakers Forum, Engineer Sadiq Muhammad Inuwa, explained that the awardee was selected through a transparent public nomination process.

He added that thorough investigations were conducted to verify the nominee’s values, contributions, and societal impact before conferring the award.

The guest speaker, Professor Abubakar Rasheed, former Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission (NUC), highlighted the critical role of the PTDF since its establishment in 2001.

He noted that the Fund has trained nearly 20,000 Nigerians in oil and gas–related fields, many of whom now hold strategic positions in the sector.

According to him, these efforts have helped reduce skill gaps and strengthen Nigeria’s human capital. He praised the PTDF, under Alhaji Ahmed Galadima Aminu’s leadership, for its bold investments in education, technology, and skills development nationwide.

In separate goodwill messages, the Vice-Chancellor of Modibbo Adama University, Yola, Professor Ibrahim Umar, alongside Dr. Bello Gusau, Dr. Victor Dare, Professor Yusuf Ribadu, and Professor Bashiru Aliyu, commended the celebrant for his trustworthiness, diligence, and unwavering commitment to public service.

In his acceptance speech, Ahmed Galadima Aminu expressed gratitude to the organizers and commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his support of the oil, gas, and education sectors.

He also praised Governor Fintiri for his dedication to infrastructure development in Adamawa State.

The awards were presented by the Public Speakers Network in collaboration with the Prestige Golden Voice Communication Institute, the Coalition for Better Adamawa, and the PTDF Scholars Alumni Network.