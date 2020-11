Governor Ahmadu Fintiri has presented a budget of N140.03billion to the Adamawa State House of Assembly for approval for 2021 fiscal year.

The budget tagged “Budget of Stabilisation”, is to consolidate the modest achievements recorded by the governor Fintiri administration in developing the state.

The governor explained that the budget is made up of N67.216 billion recurrent expenditure (48 per cent) and N72.817 billion capital expenditure (52 per cent).