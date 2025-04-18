Governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, of Adamawa state has called on Residents of the State to uphold the spirit of peace and selflessness during the Easter holiday weekend.

The governor in a statement signed by his chief press secretary Humwashi Wonosikou urges citizens to share with the less fortunate in society as Christians celebrate Easter across the world while recounting the biblical teachings of Jesus Christ.

He noted that Christ had given himself up to die for the healing of the world and not its destruction.

“This is a special time, especially for Christians, when they remember the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ. As we enter into the Easter season, let’s once again remember that it is a season for sacrificing ourselves, the same season that Jesus was sacrificed for the sake of mankind and peace,” he said

Governor Fintiri admonished Christians to remember the saving grace of Jesus Christ, not forgetting the less fortunate in the society. “Let us deliberately make it our responsibility to spread the love by extending a helping hand to the needy this Easter season in line with the excessive love that Jesus Christ exhibited by dying for mankind at the cross.”

Governor Fintiri

similarly implored Residents to remain united with a long-term goal of maintaining peace in the State.

“I send you this message of goodwill and best wishes, praying that we will continue with the unity and oneness that binds us together so that we will continue building our State to become a respected State that we are proud of, a place where people forgive each other and most importantly, a State that is at peace with itself,” Governor Fintiri noted.

“May this Easter bring us all peace, joy and a renewal of our national unity.”