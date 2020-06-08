The Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, has assured Nigerians that fight against terrorists in the country is ongoing.

He disclosed this after a closed-door meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, Monday afternoon.

President Buhari’s new media aide, Bashir Ahmad had earlier announced the meeting in a tweet. “President Muhammadu Buhari receives a briefing from the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Tukur Yusuf Buratai on the activities of the Nigeria Army on the security situation in the country this afternoon, at the State House, Abuja.”

Briefing journalists after the meeting, Buratai said, “The troops are putting in their best and that has resulted in the tremendous successes we are recording. The fight is still ongoing and over 1,429 of this Boko Haram terrorists have been neutralised and we have arrested over 166 Boko Haram terrorists informants, their spies, couriers on logistics and their coordinators in the villages, the towns, and even the forest.

“So, this is a tremendous achievement, our intelligence corps along with the Department of State Services and of course our good friends the civilian Joint Task Force CJTF, have worked very hard to see that this is achieved and I assure you that things will continue to improve as the days go by.

“I came in form the North-East just a day ago and it behoves on me to brief the President on what transpired there during the two months I stayed there. I have given him details of what the troops are doing and what we have achieved as well as what we intend to achieve in the nearest future.

“We will continue to deal with the situation, not only in the North-East,” Buratai assured.