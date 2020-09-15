World football governing body, FIFA and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, UNODC have signed a memorandum of understanding aimed at fighting crime and corruption in sport.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino and UNODC Executive Director Ghada Waly signed the agreement during an event dubbed ‘Tackling Corruption and Crime in and through Sport’.

The agreement which was signed in Vienna, Austria meant the two bodies would “fight against corruption and crime in sport while also providing a positive influence for youth.