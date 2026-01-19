FIFA President Gianni Infantino has condemned “some Senegal players” for the “unacceptable scenes” which erupted during the final match in the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) on Sunday night, after walking off the pitch in protest at a penalty awarded to Morocco. Infantino, in a ...

Infantino, in a statement on his official Instagram page, said, ”We strongly condemn the behaviour of some ‘supporters’ as well as some Senegalese players and technical staff members. It is unacceptable to leave the field of play in this manner.

“It is unacceptable to leave the field of play in this manner, and equally, violence cannot be tolerated in our sport; it is simply not right.”

The match was marred by prolonged stoppages in protest against the referee’s decision to award a controversial injury-time VAR-reviewed penalty to Morocco.

Morocco was awarded a spot-kick following a VAR check for a challenge on Brahim Diaz in the injury time of normal play.

Following the referee’s decision, a chaotic scene erupted when Senegalese players temporarily walked off the pitch in protest against a controversial late penalty award against the team.

Senegal team walked off the pitch, and angry away fans threw objects as they tried to enter the field at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium, with Morocco having the chance to win the final with nearly the last kick of the match.

Senegal’s former Liverpool star Sadio Mane remained on the pitch and urged his teammates to come back onto the pitch for the penalty.

The controversial penalty was missed by Brahim Diaz after attempting a “panelka kick” saved by Senegal goalkeeper Edouard Mendy.

Senegal’s players’ anger stems from a purported disallowed goal at the other end for a soft-looking foul minutes earlier.

Meanwhile, trouble broke out in the stands as some Senegalese fans tried to enter the field of play and became involved in fighting with security personnel.

The game was held up for almost 20 minutes before Diaz could take the penalty.

Pape Gueye then went on to score a brilliant goal in the fourth minute of extra time to give his team a 1-0 win.

Infantino, while congratulating Morocco on “a fantastic tournament, both as runners-up and exceptional hosts” — a boost ahead of them co-hosting the men’s 2030 World Cup — said teams have to abide by the match officials’ decisions.

“We must always respect the decisions taken by the match officials on and off the field of play,” he said.

“Teams must compete on the pitch and within the Laws of the Game, because anything less puts the very essence of football at risk.”

Infantino, who will be hoping there are no such scenes in this year’s World Cup finals being co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico, said images such as those on Sunday sent the wrong message to supporters around the world.

“It is also the responsibility of teams and players to act responsibly and set the right example for fans in the stadiums and millions watching around the world,” he said.

“The ugly scenes witnessed today must be condemned and never repeated. I reiterated that they have no place in football and I expect that the relevant disciplinary bodies at CAF will take the appropriate measures.”