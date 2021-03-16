The Federal housing Authority contractors have protested at the office of the federal housing Authority, in Abuja.

The protesters who besieged the office of the FHA carried placards with inscriptions of ‘’contractors are not slaves pay us our money’’

The contractors are protesting the Illegal deduction of 7.5% value added tax as against 5% value added tax that was clearly stated in BOQ and the letter of award of 2011 for Apo Project and 2018 of Zuba Mass Housing Project.

They alleged that the total completion payment for Abuja mass Housing Project, Zuba was released in 2020 by the Federal Government in the total sum of #1.5billion and has been with the management.

The contractors say that APO Housing Project was awarded in 2011 and was completed in February, 2020, It has been purchased and allotee has been living there but the bulk of the money has not been paid.

The contractors have vowed to continue the protest until their demands are met.