The Federal High Court in Abuja has adjourned to 24th and 25th May 2021 for continuation of hearing in the suit on alleged bribery, name-dropping and influence peddling against former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani.

The EFCC had accused the former lawmaker of fraudulently obtaining the sum of $25, 000 from the Chairman of ASD Group of Companies and board member, Peugeot Automobile Ltd, Sani Dauda.

At the resumed hearing counsel to the defendant’s lawyer, Ibrahim Abdul completed cross-examination of the 10th prosecution witness, Bako Aliyu, an investigator with the EFCC.

But presiding judge, Justice Inyang Ekwo barred the EFCC from presenting another witness, citing the absence of main prosecutor, Ekele Iheanacho.

The judge maintained the the substitution prosecution counsel , Mr Mshelia, could not go ahead with the matter due to his limited information on the substance of the suit.

Advertisement

In his submission, cousel to the defendant Ibrahim Abdul drew the attention of the Court to a media publication which he described as a direct on the person of his client, Senator Shehu Sani.

The EFCC had alleged that the Defendant collected the money from Sani Dauda under the false pretence that it would be used to bribe former Acting EFCC Chairman, Ibrahim Magu, so as to shield him from investigation and prosecution.