Colleges of Education Academic staff Union, has given the federal government a 21-day ultimatum to address all issues of neglect in the nation’s colleges of education, or face a nationwide industrial action.

The union at a press conference addressed by its executives in Abuja alleged that, government has failed to address the plight of public colleges one year after sending a memo detailing their deplorable state.

The standard of education in nigeria continues to deteriorate by the day with government’s seeming inability to address the poor quality of teaching and deplorable infrastructure in the sector.

Year in year out, unions in the sector embark on incessant strikes to get government committed to improving the sector.



To save the system, the minister of education had suggested that both the federal and state governments commit at least 15 percent of their annual budget to improving standards. The suggestion is yet to see the light of day.

The members of the colleges of education Academic staff union are again compelled to bring to the fore the deplorable state of Nigeria colleges of education. They said the government has failed to address their plights.

They warned that if nothing is done this time around, the union will be forced to call for a nation wide industrial action.

The union sees government’s release of guildlines for the reopening of schools in the country, as unrealistic as it believes reopening of schools at this time is not feasible.