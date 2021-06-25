Kaduna state Governor, Nasir Elrufai has described it as dangerous and disturbing the spread of security challenges in the North West region.

Mr. Elrufai is worried that Kebbi state that has enjoyed peace amidst the security challenges in its neighbouring states, is witnessing a new wave of crime

Governor El-Rufai, accompanied by his Chief of Staff and other officials were at the Government House, Birnin Kebbi, to pay sympathy visit to the Government and People of Kebbi State over the unfortunate abduction of the students of Federal Government College Birnin Yauri.

According to a statement signed by the Media Adviser to Kebbi state Governor, Yahaya Sarki Mr. Elrufai is worried about the violence affecting farmers and disrupting agricultural activities in the state.

He says Kebbi state has made significant process in rice production in the country and this new wave of crime may disrupt the process and affect the nation’s effort towards attaining food security.

The Governor prayed for the safe return of the abducted students and also pray to Almighty Allah to help the nation in fighting Banditry to a standstill

Kebbi state Governor Atiku Bagudu commend the effort of the security personnel since the unfortunate incident and the ongoing rescue operation supported by the local vigilante and the people of the state .

Governor Bagudu says there is the need for community mobilisation to confront the disturbing security situation and free the mass majority of Nigerians from the terror of their attackers.