The National Security Adviser, Babagana Mongunu, has urged Katsina residents to place more trust in the Federalgovernment’s capacity to put an end to the rising insecurity in the state and other parts of the North Western region.

The NSA led a special delegation from the presidency, comprising the inspector General of Police, the Directors General of the DSS and NIA, to hold talks with the state government.

The visit was a clear indication that there may be more military operations against bandits in the offing.

The delegation insisted that the government needs the help of the people, in terms of supplying intelligence, if it must succeed. But it appears the people are tired of hearing these assurances.

The problems of banditry, kidnapping and cattle rustling have not abated despite the efforts made by security operatives.

The NSA is optimistic that with measures put in place, there will be tangible results this time around.