The Federal Government has officially launched the Youth Electric Tricycle Empowerment Initiative—an innovative programme aimed at strengthening youth economic inclusion while advancing Nigeria’s transition to a cleaner, greener economy....

The Federal Government has officially launched the Youth Electric Tricycle Empowerment Initiative—an innovative programme aimed at strengthening youth economic inclusion while advancing Nigeria’s transition to a cleaner, greener economy.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, represented by the Minister of Labour and Employment, Alh. Muhammadu Maigari Dingyadi, unveiled the initiative at a national ceremony held on November 26, 2025, at Eagle Square, Abuja. He described the programme as a strategic investment in young Nigerians and a significant step toward modernizing the nation’s transport system through sustainable technology.

The initiative—implemented by the Federal Ministry of Youth Development in partnership with House of Destiny Global Services Ltd. and the National Commercial Tricycle and Motorcycle Owners and Riders Association (NATOMORAS)—introduces electric tricycles as an eco-friendly alternative to traditional transport options.

President Tinubu commended the Ministry’s proactive approach, noting that the programme reflects his administration’s commitment to youth empowerment and clean-energy innovation. He highlighted the major benefits of the initiative, including:

1. Expanding youth-driven self-employment opportunities

2. Lowering transport costs by as much as 40%

3. Reducing carbon emissions and supporting Nigeria’s energy transition goals

“This initiative is not just a technological advancement—it is a strategic investment in our young people and the future of Nigeria’s green economy,” the President said, adding that the programme aligns with his administration’s Energy Transformation Program.

The Minister of Youth Development, Comrade Ayodele Olawande, reiterated the Federal Government’s resolve to place young people at the center of national development efforts. He noted that the initiative responds to the President’s directive to ensure transparency and inclusion across all youth-focused programmes, particularly for those in the informal sector who have often been overlooked.

Representing the Permanent Secretary, the Director of General Services, Mr. Oluwole Joseph, described the initiative as a transformative movement that prepares Nigerian youth for opportunities in a rapidly evolving technology-driven world. He urged beneficiaries to make full use of the intervention and called on partners to continue supporting its long-term impact.

Dr. Israel Olajumoke, CEO of House of Destiny Global Services Ltd., emphasized that each electric tricycle deployed creates new jobs, strengthens local economies, and reduces environmental pollution. He noted that the zero-petrol vehicles enable riders to increase earnings and transition into asset ownership—calling the initiative both economically sound and environmentally responsible.

In his goodwill message, NATOMORAS National President, Alh. Buba Gwoza, pledged the association’s continued support for improving members’ welfare while contributing to Nigeria’s clean transportation shift. He also commended House of Destiny Global Services Ltd. for its credible expertise in electric vehicle recycling and management.

The launch of the Electric Tricycle Empowerment Initiative represents a significant milestone in positioning young Nigerians at the forefront of emerging green industries while promoting an efficient, affordable, and environmentally responsible national transport system.