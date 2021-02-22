President Muhammadu Buhari has met behind closed doors with the President of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja with the security challenges facing the nation top of the agenda.

Lawan while speaking to State House correspondents at the end of the meeting said that the issues of security challenges facing the country were discussed at the meeting.

He said, “There is nothing more important today or more topical than the security of Nigeria.

Lawan said it was the responsibility of the government to secure the environment for Nigerians to earn their means of livelihood.

He said the desire of government was to see farmers return to farms before the rain starts.

He added that this means that the government must secure the rural parts of Nigeria as well as the urban centres.

He disclosed that the nation will witness some activities aimed at improving security within two months.

Lawan said Nigerians believe strongly in the unity of the country and that was why they live in any part of the country irrespective of their ethnicity.

He said political leaders were supposed to ensure that they support that kind of feeling by protecting everybody.

He said the Federal, States and local governments and traditional rulers all have roles to play to improve the nation’s security.

The President of the Senate also disclosed that the issue of the Niger Delta Development Commission was also on the agenda with the President.

He said the discussions centred on how to get the of the NDDC governing board and other housekeeping issues on the commission were also discussed.