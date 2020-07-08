The federal government has reversed its decision on the reopening of schools across the country for the West African Senior School Certificate Examination.

Minister of state for education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, had announced on Monday that the examination would commence in August and end in September.

But speaking with state house correspondents at the end of the virtual federal executive council meeting,

the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, said schools under the control of the federal government will not participate in the examination.

He also appealed to state governments who have agreed to reopen schools to reconsider the action due to the COVID-19 situation.

“I appeal to state governments that have announced schools’ resumption to reconsider it. I think it’s not safe. Let’s protect our children,” he said.

Adamu also appealed to WAEC to reschedule the examination because of the pandemic.