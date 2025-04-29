The Federal Government of Nigeria and the United Kingdom have signed a multilateral memorandum of understanding to combat cybercrime between the two countries.

This MoU will allow for cooperative response to transnational crime, Real-time information sharing and coordinated intelligence gathering as well as prosecution between Nigeria and the UK.

Attorney General of the federation Lateef Fagbemi says the joint case team is a result of the need to fight cybercrime

Nigeria’s Criminal justice Institutions involved in the signing of the MoU as the joint case team are the police, NFIU, NAPTIP, EFCC, Federal high court and the office of the National Security Adviser.