The Federal Government has said schools in the country will remain shut till January 18, 2021.

The Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, disclosed this at a press briefing in Abuja.

Mustapha, who is also the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, also announced the closure of bars, night clubs, pubs, event centres, and recreational venues for the next five weeks.

He further urged religious centres to maintain 50 per cent capacity at all times and as well as ensure strict compliance to Covid-19 protocols at all gatherings.

According to him, the measures were important to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease as the country battled the second wave of the pandemic which has also affected other parts of the world.

He said, “All government staff on Grade Level 12 and below are to stay at home for the next 5 weeks; Permanent Secretaries and Chief Executives are to be held accountable for enforcing NPI rules in their domains with frequent spot checks.

“The PTF on the advice of the Federal Ministry of Education, expects that schools would have vacated from the 18th December 2020 and remain closed till at least the 18th of January, 2021 to enable the measures introduced to take effect.

“All persons above the age of 60yrs and/or with comorbidities are to be encouraged to stay at home and avoid crowds.

“All non-essential travels – both domestic and international during the holiday season are seriously discouraged.”