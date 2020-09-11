The Federal Ministry of Transportation has constituted a committee to draw up guidelines for the disbursement of the 10 billion naira Federal Government palliative fund for road transport operators and workers.

The Minister of State for Transportation, Gbemisola Saraki disclosed this when the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) paid her a courtesy visit in Abuja.

She urged the unions to interface towards having one recognized body that the Ministry can deal with so that the funds can be disbursed as soon as possible because palliative as the name implies when over delayed defeats the intent and purposes.

This, she said, would also ensure that the fund is disbursed as soon as possible, adding that it would be counter-productive to delay the disbursement.