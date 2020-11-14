Following a new protocol by the government of China to temporarily suspend entry visas for non-Chinese nationals in Nigeria, the Ministry of foreign affairs in a statement says the Minister of foreign affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama invited the Charge d’Affaires of the Chinese Embassy in Nigeria to provide more clarification on how the visa restrictions affects Nigerians

The Charge d’Affaires, Zhao Yong says the decision is due to the Covid-19 pandemic

He explains that the restriction limits all non- Chinese national in Nigeria holding valid visas or resident permits effective 3rd of November, 2020

That the Chinese embassy and consulate in Nigeria will no longer issue certified Health declaration form for Non-Chinese nationals on Nigeria

The statement however noted exemptions for holders of diplomatic passports and service visas

Advertisement

It also exempted type C visas issued to foreign crew members

Foreign Nationals visiting China for emergency needs many apply for Visa at the Chinese embassy and consulate as entry by non-Chinese nationals in Nigeria with visas issued after November 3rd, 2020 is not affected

The Ministry of foreign affairs promises to continue to engage the Chinese government on the issue