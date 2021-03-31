The Federal Government and the Nigeria Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) are currently holding a closed-door meeting in Abuja to avert industrial action.

The meeting is holding between the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige and the leadership of the resident doctors led by its president, Uyilawa Okhuaihesuyi.

The Resident Doctors had issued a notice of an indefinite nationwide strike effective 1st of April over a number of demands.

These include non payment of House officers, non recruitment of House officers and abolition of the Bench fees.

Others non payment of national minimum wage, a review of current hazard allowance to 50 per cent of Consolidated basic salaries of all health workers and non payment of death in service insurance for.all.health workers who died of COVID-19.

The meeting which began at about 4.40pm has in attendance the permanent Secretary in the ministry of health.

In their opening remarks, the Labour Minister and the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Health and the National President, NARD expressed optimism the meeting will achieve the purpose of which it was convened.