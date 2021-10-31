President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the re-organisation of the Federal Housing Authority (FHA) management in order to improve service delivery.

This was made known in a press statement issued over the weekend by the Director of Press and Public Relations for the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing, Mr. Boade Akinola.

The goal of the Authority’s new structure, according to a statement signed by Boade Akinola, Director, Press and Public Relations, is to improve the implementation of FHA Estate maintenance across the country, generating new businesses and jobs in the construction industry in accordance with the Federal Public Assets Maintenance Policy approved by the Federal Executive Council.

As part of the Authority’s new structure, the following Departments were established: Estates Services, Housing Finance and Accounts, Management Services, Project Implementation, and Research and Innovation Development.

According to Presidential approval, Hon. Abdulmumin Jibril, the Executive Director of Business Development, will now be assigned to the Research and Innovation Development Department, while Mr. Ekpenyong Maurice, the former Executive Director of Housing Finance and Corporate Services, will be assigned to the Management Services Department.

The newly appointed Executive Directors include Babakobi Mohammed Hauwa, Estate Services; Adamu Kure, Housing Finance and Accounts; and Chinonso Sam-Omoke, Project Implementation.

According to the statement, expanding the Authority’s management will bring a number of benefits, including attracting new investments in the construction of new estates across the country and creating new jobs and businesses, in line with Mr. President’s promise to lift 100 million Nigerians out of poverty.