The Federal Government has released a comprehensive schedule for national examinations after approving the reopening of schools for exit classes.

In a statement, the Government revealed that the National Business and Technical Examination will start on the 21st of September and end on the 15th of October.

The Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination will start on the 5th of October and end on the 18th of November.

While the Basic Education Certificate Examination will start on the 24th of August and end on the 7th of September.

The National Common Entrance Examination for intending applicants into unity colleges will hold on the 17th of October.

And the National Board for Arabic and Islamic Studies will hold its examination on the 23rd of September to the 17th of October.

Meanwhile, registration for the NECO exam, which is ongoing, is expected to end on the 10th of September.