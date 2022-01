President Muhammadu Buhari, has directed that the national flag be flown at half-mast Following the death of the former Head of the Interim Government, Chief Ernest Shonekan.

A statement signed by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha reveal that the half-mast will take effect from Wednesday 12th – Friday 14th, January, 2022.

This is to serve as a mark of respect for the former Head of State who died on Tuesday 11th January, 2022 at the age of 85.