4 years after his re-arraignment, the Federal Government has opened its case against the leader of the indigenous people of Biafra Nnamdi Kanu by calling its first witness.

The witness named AAA by the court for the protection of his identity, is an officer of the DSS who has served for 18 years.

Mr AAA testifying behind a screen told the court that on 14th October 2015, he was assigned with some team members to arrest Mr Kanu at the Golden Tulip Hotel in Lagos.

In the room lodged by Mr Kanu were broadcasting equipment.

Mr Kanu was taken to the DSS command in Lagos, and the items from his room were listed and the defendant countersigned on the list.