The federal government and organised labour have reconvened afer the expiration of the two weeks suspension of threatened strike by organised labour.

Organised labour had asked the federal government to reverse the twin increases of petrol pump price and electricity tariff.

However, at the last meeting, it was agreed that the electricity tariff be reversed for a period of two weeks, with committees set up to ascertain the validity of the hike in prices.

The Minister of Labour and Employment confirmed that the joint Labour/Government Technical committee on Electricity tarriff set up at the last meeting submitted an Interim report on Friday, October 9, 2020.