The Federal Government through its Ministry of Information and culture has today raised the fine for hate speech from N500,000 to 5million naira.

Minister of Information, Alhaji Lai Mohamed made this known in Lagos at the official unveiling of the reviewed broadcasting code.

Acting director-general of the National Broadcasting Commission, Prof. Armstrong Idachaba says the decision to amend the Nigerian Broadcasting Code was taken to reposition the industry and to make it more responsive to emerging realities.

((For the minister, part of the objectives of the amendments were to protect and promote the local broadcast industry from monopolistic and anti/ competitive behavior; the stimulation of advertising revenue into the Broadcast industry and by extension the local creative industry.

The NBC decried the challenges confronting local broadcasters in the country and vowed to protect their interest through the implementation of the new code.