The Federal Government has announced that it has impounded an aircraft belonging to Flair Aviation, a United Kingdom-based op aviation, for operating commercial flights contrary to the approval it got for humanitarian operations.

This was disclosed by the Minister for Aviation, Hadi Sirika, in a tweet post from his official twitter handle on Sunday, May 17, 2020.

The Minister who referred to the action as callous said that the members of the crew are undergoing interrogation and will face the maximum penalty.

According to Sirika, ‘’Flair Aviation, a UK company, was given approval for humanitarian operations but regrettably, we caught them conducting commercial flights. This is callous! The craft is impounded, the crew being interrogated. There shall be a maximum penalty,’’

The Minister said that it was a very wrong time to try the country’s resolve to enforce the measures aimed at containing the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Details later…