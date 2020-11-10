The National Social Safety Nets Coordinating Office said it is working to leverage Nigeria’s National Social Register (NSR) to deliver support to poor and vulnerable Nigerians reeling from the economic shocks of the Covid-19 pandemic.

This is in Collaboration with the European Union and the International Labour Organization.

The partnership further aims to strengthen and operate the NSR as a tool for the delivery of a suite of social and emergency response programmes over the long term

The project which was launched today is titled, ‘Strengthening and Expanding the National Social Registry as a shock responsive social protection system in Nigeria ‘

Currently, Nigeria’s National Social Register holds 4 million poor and vulnerable households nationwide and provides basic income support to them.