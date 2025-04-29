The Federal Government through the Ministry of Marine and Blue economy has flagged off distribution of life jackets to 12 states in Nigeria to support safe water transportation.

The Minister of Marine and Blue economy Adegboyega Oyetola flagged of the life jackets distribution in Minna, with 3,500 life jackets alloted to each of the 12 states.

The minister acknowledged that the number of Life jackets distributed might not be enough but advocacy and sensitisation must continue to make inland water transportation safer for users.

The campaign comes against the backdrop of frequent boat accidents, as over 140 lives were lost in boat mishaps between June and October 2023 in Niger and Kwara States.

With 16 out of 25 local government areas in Niger State situated along waterways, water transportation remains a crucial means of travel for many residents.