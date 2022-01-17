FG Files fresh Terrorism Charges against Nnamdi Kanu

The Federal Government has filed a fresh 15 count charge of alleged terrorism against the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu.

In the amended process filed at the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, the federal government increased the counts in the initial charge it preferred against Mr Kanu from 7 to 15.

The amended charge, is coming in barely 24 hours to the commencement of hearing in the application filed by Mr Kanu challenging the Jurisdiction of the court, to trial him on the initial 7 count.

With the new development Mr Kanu will be re-arraigned and expected to enter his plea.