The Federal Government has extended the closure of the Nigerian airports for International flights.

Though domestic flights have commenced in many airports in the country after four months of closure, the earliest date for foreign trips to return is now October.

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority issued a notice, informing stakeholders that the airspace would no longer reopen for international flights on the nineteenth of August.

International flights were suspended in March following the COVID-19 pandemic .

The notice from NCAA’s director general, Musa Nuhu, indicated that approval may be requested and granted for “over-flights, operations related to humanitarian aids and medical relief flights.

Also approved for exemptions are “technical landings where passengers do not disembark and cargo flights and other safety-related operations.”