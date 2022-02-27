FG Expresses solidarity with Ukraine, backs Sovereignty

Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs in a telephone conversation with the Ukrainian Minister of Foreign Affairs expresses Federal Government’s sympathies with the people of Ukraine and once again establish Nigeria’s stand with them.

He also wants Nigerians allowed to cross over to neighbouring countries

In another tweet, the Minister says FG had ordered buses to be made available to convey Nigerians currently at the border.

At the team EU meeting with Minister of Foreign Affairs on Friday, Ambassadors of Poland and Romania promised Nigerians safety in their countries