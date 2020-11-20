The federal government has made a fresh N15 billion offer to striking university teachers as part of revitalization funds and earned academic allowances.

The government at the end of Friday meeting, shifted ground with the offer, which now raises the revitalization and earned academic allowances to N65 billion.

Speaking after the seven- hour long meeting, the Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, said government has agreed to pay the lecturers’ withheld salaries from February, using the old payment platform.

He said the University Transparency Accountability System developed by ASUU as an alternative to IPPIS, was still being studied to make government make informed decision.

In his address, ASUU President agreed there was a headway but insisted the union would table government’s offer to its members ahead of next Friday’s meeting with the government.