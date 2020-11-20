The Department of State Services (DSS) has confirmed that one of its personnel deployed to the House of Representatives Speaker’s Convoy as a security detail shot and killed one Ifeanyi Okereke, a newspaper vendor in Abuja.

The Service also confirmed that the suspect has been suspended from his Convoy and has been taken into detention.

This is contained in a statement by its Spokesperson, Pefer Afunanya on Friday.

DSS said it has opened a detailed investigation into the matter and pledged to be transparent and accountable in handling the investigation.

The Service condoles with the family of the deceased and his loved ones.