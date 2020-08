Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle has secured the establishment of three Information and Communication Technology centres in the State.

The development is coming on the heels of the Governor’s visit to the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Ali Isah Pantami at his office in Abuja.

The hubs when completed will support government efforts in the fight against Banditry, Kidnapping and Cattle rustling through ICT integration in the state.