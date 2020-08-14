Arsenal Football Club have announced the signing of former Chelsea winger, Willian Borges da Silva on a three-year deal.

The club made this known via its Twitter handle on Friday.

Reacting to the signing, club manager, Arteta said: “It is the character that I want. The kind of player that when things get difficult in the game that wants to take responsibility, wants the ball and wants to win the game for the team.”

The 32-year-old left Stamford Bridge at the end of his contract after seven years at the club, with Chelsea only willing to offer him a two-year deal rather than the player’s desired three years.

Arsenal moved into pole position to sign the Brazil international by offering a three-year contract last week.

Willian made 47 appearances for Chelsea in all competitions and finished the season in fine form, with four Premier League goals after the restart taking his tally for the season to nine.