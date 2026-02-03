The Federal Government has disbursed a total of ₦2.45 trillion to the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) between March 2024 and August 2025 to support infrastructure development and security interventions nationwide....

The Federal Government has disbursed a total of ₦2.45 trillion to the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) between March 2024 and August 2025 to support infrastructure development and security interventions nationwide.

The disclosure was made by the Special Adviser to the President on Policy Communication, Mr Daniel Bwala, in a post on his verified X handle.

According to Bwala, the funds were released to enable state governments and the FCT to rehabilitate roads and bridges, upgrade schools and health facilities, and strengthen security operations across communities.

“Between March 2024 and August 2025, the Federal Government released a total of ₦2.45 trillion to the 36 states and the FCT for infrastructure and security projects,” he said.

He added that the intervention is already yielding results, particularly in areas where improved infrastructure and security are urgently needed.

Bwala explained that federal support to states aligns with global governance practices, noting that countries such as the United States regularly provide federal funding to subnational governments to support infrastructure, education, healthcare and public safety.

He said similar arrangements exist in India and other developed economies, where central government grants are used to help regions deliver major projects and essential services closer to citizens.

The presidential aide linked the disbursements to the policy direction of the Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration, particularly the 2025 Budget of Restoration, which prioritises securing peace, rebuilding prosperity and strengthening national development.

Under the budget framework, he said emphasis remains on security, infrastructure, health and education, alongside transparency, accelerated delivery of energy, transport and public works, job creation and improved living standards.

Bwala stressed that sustained cooperation between the Federal Government and state governments is critical to achieving a safer and more prosperous Nigeria.