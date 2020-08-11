The Federal Government has directed civil servants on Grade Levels 12 and 13 as well as those on essential duties, to resume full duties.

The directive was contained in a circular signed by the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr Folashade Yemi-Esan

Workers are expected to resume for work from Monday to Friday and to carry out their duties from 8 am to 4 pm.

The new development follows a directive by the Presidential Taskforce (PTF) on COVID-19, urging workers to resume full working hours and days.

The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation asked the officers to ensure full compliance with the directives and adhere strictly to all preventive measures.

Before the new directive, only workers on Grade Level 14 and above were resuming at their duty posts, working for three days in a week, as part of the federal goverment’s measures to curtail the spread of COVID-19.