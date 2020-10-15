Federal government has directed all the states of the federation to set up judicial panel of inquiry to investigate cases of human rights violations reported against the police.

The panel, will have a life span of six weeks.

Its mandate is to evaluate evidence presented, draw conclusions as to the validity of complaints and recommend compensation and other remedial measures, where appropriate.

This was one of the decisions reached at the end of this month’s meeting of the National Economic Council chaired by Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, and had state governors in attendance.

The council specifically resolved that state governors and the FCT Minister should take charge of interface with protesters in their respective domain.

The governors will now chair a state-based special security and human rights committee that will supervise the newly formed police tactical units and other security agencies.

Also, they have been directed to immediately establish a victims fund to enable the payment of monetary compensation to deserving victims.

The judicial panel of inquiry, each state government is to set up, will be chaired by a retired high court judge, with other members selected from civil society groups, a retired police officer of high repute, and a representative of the youths, students, state attorney-general and the national human rights commission.