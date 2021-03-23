A federal government delegation led by the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federal, Abubakar Malami have arrived in Zamfara to commiserate with the government and traders who lost valuables in the recent inferno at the Tunda Wada market.

The delegation was recieved by Governor Bello Matawalle at the Government House.

Those in the entourage are Minister of Police Affairs Maigari Dingyadi, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, Sa’adiya Farouq, Minister of Interior ,Rafiu Aregbosola and the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika.

The delegation also congratulated governor Matawalle for the rescue of four kidnapped victims who have been in captivity for forty nine days. Among them is a District Head and a serving Councilor in Zurmi Local government area of the state.

The Minister also made a personal donation of Five Million Naira to the affected traders through the state government.