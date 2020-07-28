The Federal Government has declared Thursday, July 30 and Friday, July 31 as public holidays to mark this year’s Eid-el-Kabir Celebration.

A statement issued by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Interior, Georgina Ehuriah on behalf of the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, congratulated Muslim faithful and all Nigerians both at home and abroad on the occasion .

Mr Aregbesola also called on all Muslims to imbibe the spirit of love, peace, kindness and sacrifice, as exemplified by the Holy Prophet Muhammad.