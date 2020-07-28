A closed door meeting of security heads in Kaduna state is ongoing at the government house.

It is converged by the governor, Nasir El-Rufai to address security concerns in the Southern part of the state.

He said his government as ever is committed to ending the bloodshed in the region.

The Kaduna governor said the situation is criminality, interpreted from religious and ethnic prisms.

Southern Kaduna has been recently hit by several attacks, leading to the deaths of many residents and destruction of properties.