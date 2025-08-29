The Federal Government, in partnership with the Cross River State Government, has broken ground for a National Automotive Training Centre at the University of Education and Entrepreneurship (UEE) in Akamkpa. The National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC) is spearheading the project, ...

The Federal Government, in partnership with the Cross River State Government, has broken ground for a National Automotive Training Centre at the University of Education and Entrepreneurship (UEE) in Akamkpa.

The National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC) is spearheading the project, which is designed to provide young Nigerians with cutting-edge skills in current vehicle technology while also creating jobs and boosting the local economy.

Speaking at the groundbreaking, the Director General of NADDC, Oluwemimo Osanipin, said the centre would bridge the technology gap in Nigeria’s auto sector.

“The way we work on vehicles today is different from 20 years ago,” he noted.

“This centre will house modern equipment and provide training not just for technicians, but also students.

“Together with the university, we will raise a new generation of skilled manpower to meet global standards.”

The Minister of State for Industry Sen John Owan ENO , described the centre as more than just an industrial project.

According to him, it is a “centre of excellence and a hub where young Nigerians will sharpen their skills, where industry standards will be raised to world-class.”

He stressed that the initiative would drive industrial safety, growth, and prepare young Nigerians to power the nation’s automotive future.

Governor Bassey Otu, who was represented at the event by vice Chairman Cross State Planning Commission, Bong Duke, tied the project to his administration’s People First Agenda.

He assured the host community of Akamkpa that they would be the prime beneficiaries.

“This project is your pride. Embrace it, protect it, and support it,” Governor Otu said. “Let the sound of the equipment breaking the ground be the sound of a new dawn — a dawn of industrial growth, skilled proficiency, and a brighter future for Cross River State.”

From within the state, other stakeholders also highlighted the significance of the centre.

The Director General of the Cross River State Microfinance and Enterprise Development Agency (MEDA), Great Ogban, said the project would attract investments, create wealth, and expand opportunities.

For Professor Patrick Asuquo, Vice Chancellor of UEE, the choice of the university as host community was strategic.

“It gives our students hands-on exposure and prepares them to be not just job seekers, but innovators in the auto industry,” he explained.

The Chairman of Akampa Local Government Area, Felix Akposi, added that the project was “not just an investment in infrastructure, but an investment in people.”

With land already allocated by the state government in record time, and commitment pledged by both federal and state authorities, the Akamkpa Automotive Training Centre is expected to become a hub for innovation, skills training, and industrial growth — positioning Cross River as a key player in Nigeria’s automotive future.