FG confirms road awarded by FEC, Taraba insists road was completed

Federal Ministry of Works has cleared air on the controversy surrounding alleged fresh award of a contract for the reconstruction of Bali-Serti Federal Road by the Federal Executive Council (FEC.)

The Director Federal Control of Works in Taraba State said the 115-kilometre Serti Road has been fixed by the state with N12billion but was reimbursed by the federal Government with N10billion.

According to him, the new road discussed at the FEC was the poor Serti-Gembu.

He said that federal government is determined to defray the balance of N2billion, recalling that the junior minister of education visited the state and went to the cite of the project for the reason.

But the state commissioner of work insisted that the Federal ministry of work is been economical with the truth noting FEC re-awarded already completed project by the state government.

