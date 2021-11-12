Breaking: INEC presents certificates of return to Anambra governor-elect, Soludo, deputy

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has presented certificates of return Professor Charles Chukwuma Soludo and Dr Onyekachi Ibezim as governor-elect and deputy governor-elect respectively.

At the event which was held at the commission’s State head office in Awka, INEC national Commissioner on Voter Education, Festus Okoye, who presented the certificates, said the presentation is in fulfilment of the constitutional requirements of the electoral act.

The returning officer for the November 6th and 9th governorship and supplementary elections in Anambra state, Professor Florence Obi, had on November 10 declared Professor Charles Chukwuma of the All Progressives Grand Alliance winner of the election having polled the highest number of votes cast.

Professor Chukwuma Soludo won 19 out of 21 local government areas, while Ifeanyi Uba of the Young Progressive Party (YPP) won in Nnewi North and Valentine Ozigbo of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) won in Ogbaru local government areas.